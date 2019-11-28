SUNY Oswego Planetarium Shows to Explore Constellations of Winter

OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego planetarium will explore “The Winter Constellations” at 7 p.m. every Sunday (except Dec. 29) during December.

The show will discuss the constellations of winter, including Orion, Taurus, Canis Major, Canis Minor, Gemini and Auriga. The program also will describe many of the interesting astronomical objects found within these constellations.

Sunday shows take place September through June with changing topics each month in the state-of-the-art facility on the second floor of the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation.

The planetarium has limited seating, so guests are encouraged to arrive a bit early. Shows are recommended for children ages 4 and older. An adult must accompany children under 17. No food or drink is permitted in the facility.

Parking is free in the commuter lot off Washington Boulevard and the employee lot off Centennial Boulevard across from Shineman Center.

