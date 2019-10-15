SUNY Oswego Planetarium to Showcase Fall Constellations

OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego planetarium explores “The Fall Constellations” at 7 p.m. every Sunday during October.

The show will describe the constellations of fall: Cassiopeia, Cepheus, Andromeda, Perseus, Pegasus and Cetus, along with the easily visible constellations of the zodiac.

The presentation will give additional information on the interesting astronomical objects found within these constellations.

Sunday shows take place September through June with changing topics each month in the state-of-the-art facility on the second floor of the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation.

The planetarium has limited seating, so guests are encouraged to arrive a bit early.

Shows are recommended for children ages 4 and older.

An adult must accompany children younger than 17.

No food or drink is permitted in the facility.

Parking is free in the commuter lot off Washington Boulevard and the employee lot off Centennial Boulevard across from Shineman Center.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...