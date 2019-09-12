SUNY Oswego Ranked Among Top 10 Public Schools In North by U.S. News

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego continues to be ranked in the top half of the top tier by U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Top Regional Universities in the North, according to the publication released today (Sept. 9).

A total of 126 public, private and proprietary regional universities made the top tier. Of public institutions on the list, SUNY Oswego is eighth, tied with two others.

SUNY Oswego continued its strong position on the important Best Value Schools rankings. The college also kept its place on the A+ for B Students and Best for Veterans lists, while also adding placements on lists for Top Performers for Social Mobility and Top Undergraduate Business Programs (overall).

“We are incredibly pleased to once again be well recognized in the annual U.S. News and World Report rankings for our outstanding quality and value,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “We are committed to student success; our faculty and staff foster a culture of learning and achievement across the entire institution.”

“SUNY continues to garner national recognition as an exceptional institution of higher education that successfully prepares our students to thrive in today’s complex society,” added SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson. “I applaud the staff and faculty who work tirelessly to ensure SUNY’s place among our nation’s colleges and universities. And thank you to all the students who make our campuses the vibrant places they are.”

U.S. News also has included Oswego in its Best Online Graduate Business Programs: MBA, top 5 nationally for Women Enrolled in MBA Programs and Green Colleges guides.

