SUNY Oswego Smart Neighbors Project Partners With Maritime Museum

OSWEGO – During the fall semester, SUNY Oswego students in English composition, screenwriting, cinematography and film editing, graphic design, creative writing, cinema production and photography engaged in a variety of research, writing and producing assignments designed to promote the H. Lee White Maritime Museum through social media and podcasts.

Leigh Wilson, founder and coordinator of Smart Neighbors and director of the college’s Interdisciplinary Programs and Activities Center, said this was the first time the college partnered with a non-profit in this venture.

Smart Neighbors Project connects students to the economic needs of the local Community.

This was a great experience for the students, said Wilson. “They really enjoyed it and learned a great deal. The museum staff was a fantastic group. The city of Oswego is very lucky to have the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.”

Students and their professors visited the Museum in the early part of the semester, meeting with museum executive director Mercedes Niess and Curator Michael Pittavino, along with members of the museum’s board of directors.

They returned during the course of the semester to write, film, record and take photographs for their class projects.

The museum has hosted students from SUNY Oswego for decades through specific school projects, internships, volunteerism and even for summer seasonal positions.

The college has been a resource for the museum and both institutions have benefited from this long standing partnership.

All students are offered a reduced admission at the Maritime Museum with free admission for students visiting on behalf of their course curriculum.

Located on the West First Street Pier in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District, winter hours for the Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., weekends by appointment.

For more information, contact the museum at (315) 342-0480, or visit www.hlwmm.org.

