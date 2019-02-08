SUNY Oswego Students Provide Free Tax-Return Assistance

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s student-driven Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program once again will provide free tax-return services to local residents through April.

VITA sessions that are free and available to members of the public include:

* Oswego County Office Building, 200 N. 2nd St. in Fulton: Tuesdays, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. through April 9 (except March 19)

* Hamilton Homes, 96 Hamilton St. in Oswego: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 7 and 28, March 7 and 28, April 11

* Rich Hall, SUNY Oswego: Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through April 13 (except March 16 and 23)

Taxpayers should bring last year’s return, any STAR rebate receipts, other pertinent tax paperwork and some kind of identification to the walk-in sessions.

The annual program is coordinated by Beta Alpha Psi, the honor society for accounting and finance students in SUNY Oswego’s School of Business.

For more information on VITA tax sessions, call 315-312-2934 or email [email protected]

