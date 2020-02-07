SUNY Oswego Theatre Department Wins 2 Awards at Regional Festival

OSWEGO – Students and faculty from the SUNY Oswego theatre department won two awards at the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in College Park, Maryland, this January.

The student team of Anna Chichester, Kiersten Mickle, Daniel Monahan, Brian Monahan, Autumn Pollock and Ryan Benson Smith, with faculty supervisor Toby Malone, won Outstanding Achievement in Collaborative Dramaturgy for “Fun Home Dramaturgy: Welcome to Our House on Maple Avenue.”

In addition, Amanda Gydesen earned a KCACTF Dramaturgy Note Award for “The Fantasticks Program Note.”

Malone said they were competing with student productions from across eight states and the awards recognize the quality of the work and the depth of the research.

KCACTF’s goals include encouraging, recognizing and celebrating the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theater programs; providing opportunities for participants to develop their theater skills and insight, and achieve professionalism; improving the quality of college and university theater in America; and encouraging colleges and universities to give distinguished productions of new plays, especially those written by students, as well as the classics, revitalized or newly conceived, plus experimental works.

To learn more about the college’s theatre department, dramaturgy program and its performances, visit oswego.edu/theatre.

