SUNY Oswego To Host Notary Training Workshop

OSWEGO — On March 15, SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning will offer a half-day workshop on preparing for the New York state notary exam.

The seminar will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the college’s Office of Business and Community Relations, 121 E. First St. in downtown Oswego.

Alfred Piombino, author of “Notary Public Handbook: A Guide for New York,” among other texts, will lead the workshop, which aims to properly prepare attendees for the duties, authority and responsibility of holding a New York state notary commission.

Cost of the workshop is $129, which includes a copy of the “Notary Public Handbook” book.

Online registration is available at oswego.edu/notary. For more information, call 315-312-2270.

