SUNY Oswego’s Endowment Continues To Outperform National Average

OSWEGO — Oswego College Foundation’s endowment investment returns have exceeded the national average for 12 years straight, and for 15 of the past 16 years, according to the latest data released Jan. 31 by the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

The results are based on data gathered from 802 participating U.S. colleges and universities from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018 (fiscal year 2018).

SUNY Oswego’s returns during 2018 were 9 percent, nearly a full percentage point higher than the national average of 8.2 percent. The short-term endowment investment results allow spending rates to be maintained at 5 percent and still cover the current 2 to 2.5 percent inflation rates.

That translates to consistent funding for the college’s more than 475 privately funded scholarship recipients and the nearly 600 endowed and unendowed funds managed by the Oswego College Foundation, and more money being returned to campus to support academic pursuits and operational expenses.

SUNY Oswego’s endowment performed even better when looked at over the past 10 years. The college’s 10-year rate of return stands at 7.9 percent, which is better than the 5.8 percent NACUBO average and even the 6 percent returns of aspirational peers (colleges with endowments of more than $1 billion).

“Again, our Investment Committee — led by dedicated alumni volunteers in collaboration with college leadership — have done a remarkable job stewarding the gifts to this college,” said Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations Mary Gibbons Canale, president of the Oswego College Foundation and a 1981 SUNY Oswego graduate. “Through their wise investments and management of the funds, we have continued to be a consistent top-quartile performer, which over the long term enables us to significantly out?perform other schools.”

Throughout fiscal year 2018, the endowment grew from $33.6 million to $37.4 million, or 11 percent. That enabled the Oswego College Foundation to give $4.1 million to the college to support SUNY Oswego students, departments and programs. These funds come from endowed dollars, as well as annual restricted fundraising dollars.

During fiscal year 2018, the college secured 29 major gifts totaling more than $1.5 million, including 15 new donors. The principal amount from those endowed gifts was added to the endowment, and will generate returns to be distributed to students and college programs in the near future.

“The growth of SUNY Oswego’s endowment will continue to secure and sustain the college’s educational excellence and success,” Canale said. “We are so grateful to our loyal alumni and donors who help us advance the mission of this college through their philanthropy.”

