SUNY Oswego’s Online MBA Among U.S. News Rankings of Top Programs

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s online MBA continues its place as the highest-ranked public school offering in New York state and among the nation’s top online master of business administration programs in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 “Best Online Degree Programs: MBA.”

SUNY Oswego, tied for 54th place overall, was one of only two public schools in New York state to crack the list’s top 100 online graduate business programs. Oswego was ranked third in the state overall.

“The outstanding academic and strategic leadership of SUNY Oswego has created a culture of putting students at the center of whatever we do,” said Prabakar Kothandaraman, dean of Oswego’s School of Business. “Our distinguished faculty imbibe that spirit as they bring great intellectual power and real-world knowledge to serve our students to do exceptionally well in their careers and be responsible members of society. The ranking is a reflection of our collective resolve to always strive to excel in achieving these goals.”

The positive impact on students and alumni in the program is one of its defining factors, Irene Scruton, Oswego’s MBA director, said.

“In our last survey, alumni reported back to us that over 30 percent were promoted while in the program,” Scruton said. “Our alumni also shared how much they valued the flexibility of year-round scheduling, accessibility of faculty and customized support in benefiting their career goals.”

Many online MBA students are working professionals looking to advance their careers, contributing to the program more than doubling in enrollment in a five-year span. SUNY Oswego’s online MBA program runs year-round, including offerings in winter and summer, enabling more efficient degree completion.

“Our number-one public ranking in New York state and high rank nationally communicate to a student that our program delivers high quality in five key program areas of faculty credentials, student engagement, student services and technology, reputation and student excellence,” Scruton said.

“We view this ranking both as a signal of our strength and an opportunity to keep working to do better for our students,” Kothandaraman said. “Our students and their success reflect not only the quality of our program, faculty and delivery infrastructure but also our team’s sheer pride in serving the students.”

Oswego’s online MBA program and the college’s various MBA degree options are all accredited by the AACSB (Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business).

“We take pride in the fact that our star faculty who teach in our face-to-face programs are also the ones that teach in our online MBA programs,” Kothandaraman said. “An updated curriculum taught by a world-class faculty and supported by committed professionals means that our MBA students receive high-quality education at an affordable tuition.”

Scruton noted the individualized experiences with excellent faculty and customized attention of program administrators as strengths. “Our mission is focused on student success and it is reflected in our concierge model of student support and dedicated faculty,” Scruton added. “It’s important for us that online MBA students feel they have a personal connection to the campus, faculty and staff.”

For the complete U.S. News rankings, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/mba/rankings.

Additional high ranking

Oswego’s online MBA program also picked up a high ranking from business-school website Poets and Quants, rising to #18 among such offerings in the United States in that listing.

Poets and Quants is considered an influencer in the field with “the largest team of journalists covering business schools,” according to its website, and “publishes more articles, series and videos on MBA programs and management education than any other media outlet in the world.”

“The Poets and Quants ranking uses alumni feedback as a key component of its ranking,” Scruton explained. “This ranking is important because of its heavy weight on student experience in the program and career outcomes.”

About Oswego’s MBA

Oswego – the first comprehensive college in the SUNY system to offer an MBA degree, starting in 1997 – has increased the options students have for specializing within their graduate business studies, offering MBA programs in health services administration, management and public accounting. The college also offers a variety of graduate programs and five-year options that combine an MBA with such bachelor’s degrees as broadcasting, psychology and public accounting.

MBA delivery options include classroom-based in Oswego and/or at SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus or blended classroom-online programs, as well as the online MBA.

For more information on Oswego’s MBA programs, visit https://www.oswego.edu/mba or email [email protected]

