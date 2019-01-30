SUNY Oswego’s Online MBA Among U.S. News Rankings Of Top Programs

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s online MBA continues its place among the nation and state’s top online master of business administration programs, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 “Best Online Degree Programs: MBA.”

Ranked at #40 nationally, SUNY Oswego continues as the top-ranked public college in New York and one of only two public schools to crack the list’s top 100 online graduate business programs.

Oswego was ranked third in the state overall.

Oswego’s online MBA program and the college’s various MBA degree options are all accredited by the AACSB (Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business), Irene Scruton, Oswego’s MBA director, said.

“We value the U.S. News ranking and its attention to a host of criteria in five categories: student engagement, student services and technology, administrative criteria, faculty credentials and peer review,” Scruton said.

“The U.S. News ranking is an affirmation of the quality of the SUNY Oswego online MBA program,” said Richard Skolnik, dean of Oswego’s School of Business.

“The online MBA program has a rich mix of students in a variety of occupations,” Skolnik noted. “The online format allows individuals to pursue an MBA in a setting whose time and location is not fixed. This provides access to a quality AACSB-accredited program to those who have family and career commitments that preclude a residential MBA program. The online program has the same mix of faculty as the classroom-based program and the rigorous courses require a significant amount of time and attention from students and faculty.”

Many online MBA students are working professionals looking to advance their careers, contributing to the program more than doubling in enrollment in a five-year span.

SUNY Oswego’s online MBA program runs year-round, including offerings in winter and summer, enabling accelerated degree completion.

“Such high and consistent national rankings firmly recognize the directions SUNY Oswego is exploring and commitments the college is making as we continue on a path of providing the best possible education for our students and producing the greatest good for our region and the world,” said college President Deborah F. Stanley.

For the complete U.S. News rankings, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/mba/rankings.

About Oswego’s MBA

Oswego – the first comprehensive college in the SUNY system to offer an MBA degree, starting in 1997 – has increased the options students have for specializing within their graduate business studies, offering MBA programs in health services administration, management and public accounting.

The college also offers a variety of graduate programs and five-year options that combine an MBA with such bachelor’s degrees as broadcasting, psychology and public accounting.

MBA delivery options include classroom-based in Oswego and/or at SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus or blended classroom-online programs, as well as the online MBA.

For more information on Oswego’s MBA programs, visit https://www.oswego.edu/mba or email [email protected]

