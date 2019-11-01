SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse Campus to Host CNY Watercolor Society exhibition

OSWEGO — Starting Nov. 8, SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus will exhibit paintings from the Central New York Watercolor Society.

A free public reception for the exhibit will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the branch of Tyler Art Gallery in the Atrium building at Clinton Square. Food and beverages will be provided.

This is a group exhibition that is free and open to the public. The CNY Watercolor Society encourages attendees to invite family and friends.

The gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the SUNY Oswego Syracuse campus at 315-312-2315 for information on evening and weekend hours.

“Attendees of the exhibition are sure to be impressed by the quality of fine art,” The CNY Watercolor Society said in their artists’ statement.

All works are original watercolor paintings, and all exhibiting artists have achieved signature status. Artists in this category have been approved by a panel of judges through a blind jurying process. Many signature artists have achieved regional, national and international acclaim. They have won prizes and are well represented in public and private collections.

For more information on the society, visit http://centralnewyorkwatercolorsociety.org/.

For more information on SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus, which offers courses in Oswego’s nationally ranked undergraduate and graduate programs for a range of learners, visit oswego.edu/syracuse.

