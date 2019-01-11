SUNY Potsdam Names Area Students to Dean’s List

POTSDAM, NY — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 366 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2018 semester to the college’s Dean’s List.

The students included:

Joshua D’Angelo of Cleveland, NY, whose major is Computer Science

Mikaila Mills of Pennellville, NY, whose major is Politics

Nolan Ostrowski of Central Square, NY, whose major is Music Education

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

About SUNY Potsdam:

Founded in 1816, the State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges — and the oldest institution within SUNY.

To learn more, visit http://www.potsdam.edu.

