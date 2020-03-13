SUNYAC Cancels Spring Sports Season

CORTLAND, N.Y. – In light of the NCAA’s decision to cancel the winter and spring sports championships, the State University of New York Athletic Conference has cancelled its spring sports season.

“This is not a decision that was made lightly,” Tom DiCamillo, commissioner of the SUNYAC explained. “In fact, the directors of athletics in conjunction with the conference office and support from the presidents did their due diligence and created a contingency plan early Thursday afternoon to potentially continue with the spring season; however, as Thursday’s events unfolded it became clear that the prudent course of action was to do the most responsible thing and cancel the spring season.”

The canceling of the spring season impacts the SUNYAC in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s and women’s track & field.

The NCAA’s cancellation of the winter championships impacts multiple SUNYAC student-athletes competing in the Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships and the Swimming & Diving Championships.

The Geneseo men’s ice hockey team and the Brockport men’s basketball team also were still competing in their respective NCAA championship tournaments.

The conference commissioner will work with the Division III Commissioners Association and the NCAA to discuss impacts on eligibility for student-athletes.

“Obviously, today there are greater concerns about the health and safety of everyone in this country,” DiCamillo said, “However, the discussions on eligibility will take place in the near future.”