Super DIRT Week To Feature Intense Racing at Oswego Speedway and Surrounding Venues

OSWEGO, NY — DIRTcar Racing officials have released the 2019 NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week schedule, the biggest annual week in DIRTcar Racing with nearly $400,000 at stake across events at Oswego Speedway and surrounding venues.

It all begins Oct. 6, when the first campers begin to arrive between noon and 5 p.m. at Oswego Speedway to make their home for racing’s biggest party.

RVs and tent campers will continue to fill the speedway grounds at noon on Monday, as well.

Special paint schemes for cars in all four divisions start to be unveiled Oct. 8 when NAPA Super DIRT Week’s famous Early Bird inspection begins.

Then, Tuesday night, Utica-Rome Speedway is host to the Super DIRT Week Pregame party with the first green-flag laps of NAPA Super DIRT Week.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., includes a $4,000-to-win DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Feature as well as a $1,000-to-win DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series race.

The annual parade showcasing NAPA Super DIRT Week to the residents of Oswego takes place at noon on Wednesday. Cars from all divisions will rumble through the city so fans can see the cars up close before they hit the track.

Then at 3 p.m., the premiere Super DIRTcar Series takes the track for the first practice sessions on the dirt surface at Oswego Speedway followed by the DIRTcar 358 and Sportsman Modifieds.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Super Dirt Week Kickoff Party presented by Ferris at Weedsport Speedway keeps the action rolling.

The St. Lawrence Radiology 100 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series top the racing card while the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series adds to the party with another $1,000-to-win feature.

Intensity ratchets up Thursday during Time Trials for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 and the Salute the Troops 150, where the top six drivers will be locked into their feature events.

The time trial sessions start for the DIRTcar 358s start at 1:20 p.m. followed by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks immediately after.

Action shifts Thursday night to Brewerton Speedway and the highly anticipated Hurricane 100 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series.

The 100-lap Feature pays $5,000 to the winner with the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series racing in a $1,000-to-win event.

DIRTcar Day in Oswego is Friday during the event with several options for area residents and students to see the action and enjoy the atmosphere with unbeatable deals.

Kids 12 and younger are free, Oswego residents can buy one, get one free and college students are only $10.

The night will include live music, fireworks, and of course racing.

On-track action Friday begins at noon when the DIRTcar Pro Stocks see the racing surface for the first time.

All divisions follow with their own practice sessions until 4:30 p.m.

Finally, at 7 p.m., the Friday Night Lights Heat Races — including the DIRTcar Pro Stocks for the first time in NAPA Super DIRT Week history — roar to life at Oswego Speedway.

Race fans will get to experience the full-fendered frenzy of several 12-lap Pro Stock Heat Races, which decide the lineup for Sunday’s 50-lap feature.

The Super DIRTcar Series headlines DIRTcar Day with the Triple 30s after the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and Sportsman Series finishes their fast and furious Heat Race action.

The first feature of NAPA Super DIRT Week rolls off on Saturday, Oct. 12, but first, all four series have their last chance showdowns starting at 11 a.m.

These races are some of the most exciting of the week as drivers leave it all on the track trying to put their name in the history books.

At 2 p.m. the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series’ Salute the Troops 150 takes the green flag.

With $20,000 going to the winner, $8,000 for second and $4,000 for third, the intensity increases even more.

Action shifts to Fulton Speedway on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m.

The Wildcard 50 Win and You’re In has been completely revamped and restructured for 2019.

Once again Fulton Speedway will host with 360 Sprint Cars and Big Block Modifieds on the card.

Two features decided by draw will narrow the field down to one $4,000-to-win finale to decide the last qualified driver for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

The event is open to any drivers regardless of whether or not they already are qualified for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200, with Larry Wight and Billy Decker already slated to compete.

The entire week of practice, qualifying, blood, sweat and tears comes down to Sunday, Oct. 13.

At 11 a.m. the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds kick things off with the Chevy Performance 75.

That is followed by the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50, a fan-favorite event, yet still an appetizer for what’s to come.

Finally, at 2 p.m. the 48th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 takes the green flag for 200 laps around Oswego Speedway.

Only one driver will walk away with $50,000.

Oswego Speedway has become known for two-, three-, and four-wide racing action from the top to the bottom of the track, which puts the winning move in the hands of the driver.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will be enshrined in the record books right down to the final lap.

