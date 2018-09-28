Supper With Fulton’s Superintendent Series Begins

FULTON – Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino has focused on increasing communications and supports with parents and guardians with his newly-established initiative: Supper with the Superintendent.

He has aimed to share ideas, seek feedback and hear about new and exciting opportunities, district-wide.

A new way to communicate with and engage stakeholders, Pulvino said the effort will also create more of a voice for interested parties.

He has wished to establish a base group of interested stakeholders this first year and grow that group in the coming years.

Together, FCSD parents and community members will help define and develop the district.

Pulvino said he would like all interested parties to know that he is here to listen and effectively communicate with any concern, positive story or other news.

Dinner will be served at the meetings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. at Fulton Junior High School, 129 Curtis St., for the following dates: Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 7, April 11, May 9 and June 13.

People interested in being a part of Supper with the Superintendent are encouraged to call Pulvino’s office at 315-593-5511.

