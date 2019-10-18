Support Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman For Family Court Judge

To The Editor:

What do you want in a Family Court Judge?

The judge should and must be about family and not politics.

This year’s Family Court Judge race has one candidate that is all political and one that is all about family.

One candidate has had a politically appointed position for some time.

One (Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman) has chosen to fight the good fight in the private sector working day in and day our for families, not as a bystander.

Two different candidates.

One candidate has not received any endorsements from non-partisan groups.

Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman has received the distinction of being Qualified for Family Court Judge by the non-partisan Oswego County Bar Association.

Also, she has received an endorsement form the Central & Northern NY Building & Trades Council.

Another non-partisan group.

What it comes down to is, Lou Anne is about family and the other candidate is about politics.

You want a Family Court Judge that is about family not one that is about politics.

So on Tuesday November 5 when you go to the polls you will have two choices, but only one that is the right choice.

That is Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman.

Also, on the back of the ballot vote no on the four-year length of term for county legislators.

Frank Castiglia Jr. Oswego County Legislator 25th District

