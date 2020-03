SUPPORT OUR LOCAL RESTAURANTS

GREATER OSWEGO: 3.21 Salads: 81 E Bridge Street, Oswego, 315-216-6040 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out/delivery/curb side

Call for hours Azteca: 53 E Bridge St, Oswego, 315-341-7045 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Bistro 197: 97 W 1st St., Oswego, 315-343-2390 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out menu pick up only

Call for hours Bridie Manor: 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego, 315-342-1830 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery, Take-out and Curb side Pick up See Facebook page for to-go and lunch menu

Call for hours Cam’s Pizzeria: 31 W Bridge St, Oswego, 315-342-4255 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery, Take-out and Curb side Pick up

Call for hours Canale’s Restaurant: 156 W Utica St., Oswego, 315-343-3540 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out (wait in bar area)/delivery/ curb side pick up full lunch and dinner menu.

Call for hours Cathy’s Wings & Pizza Too: 5339 NY-104, Oswego, 315-342-9464 SERVICES OFFERED: Open for take-out and delivery only. Free Delivery orders must be pre-paid over the phone.

Call for hours Chelle’s Bake Shop: 193 W First St, Oswego, 315-402-6040 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Connection Point: 198 W 1st St. Oswego, 315-216-6455 SERVICES OFFERED: Pick up only. Order from website www.theconnectionpt.com

Call for hours The Cutting Board: 35 W Bridge St, Oswego, 315-343-1008 SERVICES OFFERED:

Take-out

Call for hours Dahl’s Diner: 5125 State Route 104, Oswego, 315-343-7815 SERVICES OFFERED: Breakfast and Lunch Menu. Pick-up. We will deliver to Fitzpatrick, Nine Mile and Novelis. Call for hours DP Dough: 173 W 1st., Oswego, 315-342-9664 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out or delivery, order online at www.dpdough.com Call for hours Fajita Grill: 244 W Seneca St., Oswego, 315-326-0226 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery, curb side pick up and take-out Call for hours Garafolo’s Importing 155 East Bridge Street, 315-343-0580 SERVICES OFFERED: Door Dash Delivery, curb side pick up and Take-out GJP Italian Eatery: 140 State Rt 104, Oswego, 315-207-1000 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out/delivery Call for hours GS Steamers Bar & Grill: 70 E 1st St, Oswego, 315-342-0000 SERVICES OFFERED: To-go dinners full menu take-out only Call for hours J&J Cafe: 18 W. Bridge St., Oswego, 315-216-6340 SERVICES OFFERED: Door dash, curb side, free delivery (limited delivery area) Call for hours La Parilla: 156 West 2nd st. Oswego, 315-216-4179 SERVICES OFFERED: Lunch and dinner pick up /delivery Call for hours Oswego Sub Shop: W Bridge St. Oswego, 315-343-1233 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery is available Call for hours Pies Guys Pizzeria & Fish Fry: 6 Baylis St., Oswego, 315-343-0533 SERVICES OFFERED: Pick up, curb side and free delivery! Call for hours Pizza Villa: 101 W. Bridge St. West, 315-343-1139 SERVICES OFFERED: All menu options available Call for hours Port City Café & Bakery 209 W 1st St, Oswego, 315-343-2412 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Press Box: 29 E 1st St., Oswego, 315-343-0308 SERVICES OFFERED: Full menu includes alcoholic beverages take-out/delivery within a 7 mile radius.

Call for hours Red Sun Fire Roasting Co.: 107 W 1st St. Oswego, 315-216-2418

Call for hours Skip’s Fish Fry: 42 W 2nd St., Oswego, 315-216-4781 SERVICES OFFERED: Pick up and limited delivery depends on staff available

Call for hours Vona’s: 9 Willow St, Oswego, 315-343-8710

SERVICES OFFERED: Lunch and dinner menu at www.vonasofoswego.com take out/delivery

Call for hours Wade’s Diner: 176 E 9th St., Oswego, 315-236-3883 or 315-343-6429 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out/deliverycall ahead.

Full Menu available.

Call for hours

FULTON: Blue Moon Grille: 122 Cayuga Street, Fulton, 315-598-4770

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Brass Lantern Bar & Grill: 324 West Broadway St., Fulton, 315-593-3663

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out and Curbside only Call for hours Cathy’s Cafe: 119 West Broadway, Fulton, 315-593-8980

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill: 224 West First St, Fulton, 315- 887-1460

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for Hours Dragon City: 121 East Broadway, Fulton, 315-593-7007 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery and take-out Call for Hours Driveway Inn: 4169 NY-3, Fulton, 315-593-2575 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out only. ALL FOOD will have to be called in ahead of time for pick up Call for hours Fajita Grill: 451 South Second Street, Fulton, 315-598-5760 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery, curb side pick up and take-out Call for hours Foursome Diner: 105 West Broadway, Fulton, 315-598-3545 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Fulton Polish Home: 153 West First Street, Fulton, 315-593-2875 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Kathy’s Cakes & Big Dipper Ice Cream: 2672 NY-3, Fulton, 315-402-2547 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out orders will be brought out to your car Call for hours Lakeview Lanes:723 West Broadway, Fulton, 315-593-8070 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out or curb side pick up Call for hours Mama Ginas Ristorante & Pizzeria: 101 South Second Street, Fulton, 315-598-8210 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery and take-out Call for hours Mr. Mike’s Seafood: 711 W Broadway, Fulton, 315-592-4386 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Mimi’s Drive In: 201 N 2nd St., Fulton, 315-593-7400 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out or delivery Call for hours Muskies: 583 South First Street, Fulton, 315-402-7092 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Norma Jean’s Café: 200 Hannibal Street, Fulton, 315-598-2907 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out or delivery Call for hours Red Baron Pizza Shop: 110 Rochester St, Fulton, 315-592-9122 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out/delivery/curb side pickup Call for hours Smokin Embers BBQ: 601 W. Broadway St., Fulton, 315-728-8101 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out only Call for hours Tavern on the Lock: 24 South First Street, Fulton, 315-592-2661 SERVICES OFFERED: Deliver and take-out Call for hours Uly’s Seafood: 124 West Third Street South, Fulton, 315-592-2409 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Wag in on the River: 124 North First Street, Fulton, 315-598-3641 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours HANNIBAL: Village Pizzeria: 177 Oswego Street, Hannibal, 315-564-7767 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery and take-out Call for hours The Village Tavern: 174 Oswego St, Hannibal, 315-564-5007 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out service. Delivery service within a reasonable distance from the Tavern for those that should remain inside or have no other way to pick-up their order Call for hours Susie’s Hannibal Quick Mart: 971 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, 315-564-6066

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours MEXICO: Damiano’s Eatery: 3281 Main St, Mexico, 315-963-1111

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out or delivery Call for hours Eis House 144 Academy St, Mexico, 315-963-3830

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Paulanjo’s Pizza: 3255 Main St, Mexico, 315-963-7887

SERVICES OFFERED: Full menu, delivery only Call for hours Stefano’s: 3273 Main St, Mexico, 315-963-8888 SERVICES OFFERED: Delivery and Take-out. Our entire menu will be available during all hours of business Call for hours PULASKI: Riverhouse Restaurant: 4818 Salina Street, Pulaski, 315-509-4282

SERVICES OFFERED: Curb side Take-out OPEN: Tues-Sat Lunch 11am-2pm & Dinner 4:30pm-7pm Call for hours Mill House Market: 3790 NY Route 13, Pulaski, 315-298-4104

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out Call for hours Artie’s Hometown Diner: 4860 Jefferson St, Pulaski, 315-298-6082

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out & delivery

Call for hours Eleven Brewing Co at LD’s on the River: 4838 Jefferson St, Pulaski, 315-509-4254

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out & delivery

Call for hours Paulanjo’s Pizza: 3914 Rome Rd, Pulaski, 315-298-3380

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-0ut & delivery

Call for hours The Lakeside: 7116 NY-3, Pulaski, 315-298-2577 SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out & delivery ($4 fee)

Call for hours WILLIAMSTOWN: Buck’s Williamstown: 469 State Route 13, Willamstown, 315-964-1135

SERVICES OFFERED: Take-out

Call for hours