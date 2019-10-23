Support Tom Benedetto for Family Court Judge

To The Editor:

I support Thom Benedetto for Family Court Judge.

Thom’s 30 years experience in the court room, former assistant district attorney and currently Family Court Referee is the best transition to Family Court Judge.

Thom hears cases involving domestic violence, custody and visitation disputes and issues of alleged child neglect and abuse. A position such as this is not one you can jump into and learn as you go. Thom’s decisions will go by the law and have the child’s best interest at hand.

Thom understands the challenges facing working families of today. His integrity, character and desire to help will serve the whole family well.

While raising their own family, Thom and his wife, Patty, volunteer on the Oswego County Search and Rescue team. I appreciate everyone on that team, but speaking about Thom, clearly shows his commitment to life and community as a whole.

Please support Thom with your vote on November 5th.

Sincerely,

Dawn Holynski

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...