FULTON – Housekeeper Mrs. Clakett (played by Olivia Hawthorne – left) is surprised to find people in the country house where everyone was supposed to be gone.

Explaining that he was hoping to show a prospective tenant the house, Roger Tramplemain (Marcus Wornick) was actually intending to spend an afternoon alone with his girl Vicki (played by Jaiden Perry – right).

The scene is from Noises Off, which will be presented by Quirk’s Players of G. Ray Bodley High School ypday.

The 7:30 p.m. performances Oct. 26 and a 2 p.m. Oct. 26 show, will take place in GRB’s auditorium, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.

