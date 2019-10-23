OSWEGO, NY – Susan J. Rombough, 55, of New Haven, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of William M. and Jacqueline (Cochrane) Rombough.

Susan was a graduate of Mexico High School.

She worked at Mexico High School for more than 30 years and was a co-owner of Catfish Creek Marina.

Susan was a loving mother to her two daughters and she was a brilliant woman.

She was a phenomenal grandma who loved every moment spent with her grandchildren.

She especially loved to camp with her grandchildren.

Susan was a proud NRA member and was an avid target shooter.

She also really enjoyed her time working at Kinney’s in Mexico.

Surviving are her parents, William and Jacqueline Rombough; two daughters, Toni (Collin) Hould of Cato and Sarah Burrows of New Haven; her ex-husband and good friend, Richard Burrows of Mexico; longtime companion, Rob Wight of New Haven; two brothers, Brad (Tracy) Rombough of New Haven and Michael Rombough also of New Haven; three grandchildren, Luke Cole, Kennedy Cole and Anders Hould; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, tober 30th from 3-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Her funeral service will be private.

If you would like to make a donation in Susan’s name, please do so with the Mexico Food Pantry or Autism Speaks, 1060 State Route #1446 Princeton, NJ 08540.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...