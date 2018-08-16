Sushmita Banerjee Gains Co-Op Work Experience Through SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO, NY — Sushmita Banerjee of Oswego, a senior majoring in computer science, worked with SUNY Oswego Facilities Services in Oswego in summer 2018 through the SUNY Oswego Cooperative Education Program.

The first multi-departmental co-op program within the SUNY system, Oswego’s co-op students enter a partnership with the school’s Center for Experiential Learning and employers to gain practical experience relevant to their major.

It is full-time, paid employment.

Co-op is an integrated learning experience that enhances students’ studies and career development. SUNY Oswego supports their endeavor with a variety of resources preparing them for interviews, showing them what to expect on the job, and drawing on their workplace and classroom experience to achieve their goals.

Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive.

U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2018, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2019 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”

For more information visit oswego.edu.

