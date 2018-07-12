Oswego Players Have a Busy Summer Schedule

OSWEGO As they enter the meat of the summer theater season the Oswego Players have three separate events scheduled over the next couple of months.

First off is the Oswego Players’ 3rd Annual Theater Day Camp which will be held from August 13-17 from noon to 4. This Camp is for ages 10-17 and is Inclusive as well as handicapped accessible. In addition to Acting, campers will be be practicing dancing and singing and will learn about props, lighting, puppetry and costumes all taught by highly respected professionals. Our finale will be a performance for family and friends at 4pm on Friday, August 17. The fee is $125 per child. There is a family rate . The group size is limited so register NOW. For information and to register contact Anne Raynor, Director at 315-343-7262. *Payment of a $25 deposit per child will insure a slot until August 1 when balance is due. High school students interested in interning or getting Community Service hours should contact Ms. Raynor as well.

Immediately after the camp the Players will present, as a fundraiser, the world premier of A One Act Play”Accolade for Audrey” written by local playwrights By Dr. Michael S. Nupuf and Stephen Wolf and directed by Richard Mosher

“Accolade for Audrey tells the story of Audrey Marie Munson an American artist’s model and film actress, who at the turn of the last century, was considered “America’s First Supermodel. Audrey was the inspiration for more than 12 prominent statues in New York City. Born in 1891 in the Oswego County town of New Haven, Audrey Munson remains a local legend,.as she lived to be 104 years old. In her later years, she led a tragic life as mental illness plagued her from her early 30s until her death in 1996

In this production playwrights Wolf and Nupuf. and director Mosher chronicle the life of this fascinating woman through flashbacks, unique staging and stunning acting. You won’t want to miss this theater experience. Which is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on August 18, at 8 p.m. And August 19 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices include: Student and Seniors $9 and. Adults $14. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138

Next the Oswego Players will stage the creepy classic “Dracula” as the 4th production of their 80th anniversary season.

The show carries all the excitement of Bram Stoker’s original book. In the revised play version of the story. The story begins as Abraham Van Helsing investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, with the help of her father and fiance. He discovers she is the victim of Count Dracula, a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood. The men follow one of Dracula’s servants to the vampire’s hiding place, where they decide they must try to kill him. Come early to the theater, get the best seat in the house and experience the rush of excitement watching if they finally succeed in their quest. Faint of heart beware.

The Player’s production of “Dracula” features a topnotch cast including , Pablo Mendoza as Dracula, Derek Potocki as Abraham Van Helsing, Norman Berlin III as R. M. Renfield, Jessie Dobrzynski, as Lucy Seward, Patrick Carman, as Jonathan Harker, Kevin Colvin, as Butterworth and Alex Taylor as the Maid. The role of Dr. Seward has yet to be announced.

Veteran Oswego Players director Troy Pepper will lead the production, which is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on September 8, 14 and 15 @8 p.m. and September 9 and 16 at 2 p,m,.Ticket prices include: Student and Seniors $9. Adults $14. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or online via our website: www.oswegoplayers.org

