Sydnee Julian Named to Dean’s List at Southern Vermont College

BENNINGTON, VT – Sydnee Julian of Oswego was named to the Dean’s List at Southern Vermont College in Bennington, VT, for the Fall 2018 semester.

Each semester, full-time students who have achieved a minimum grade-point average of 3.65 are placed on the Dean's List.

