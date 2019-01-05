FULTON, NY – Sylvia G. Maynes, 72, of Fulton, former resident of Towpath Towers, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

She was born in 1946, in Oswego, a daughter to the late Leverette “Lefty” and Mary Bruce Sheldon.

Sylvia was a graduate of Mexico Academy and Central School in 1965.

After 31 years of her nursing career she retired from Michaud Nursing Home, Fulton.

Sylvia was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Fulton.

Sylvia loved attending church, playing cards, going to Mimi’s and visiting every Dunkin’ Donuts she could.

She was predeceased by her two sisters, Mary Ann Deland and Carolyn Bergman; and brother, Kenneth Sheldon.

Surviving are her three sons, Bruce (Cheryl) Maynes of Scriba, Kenneth (Teresa) Maynes of Hannibal and Edward (Danie) Maynes of Hannibal; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Victor (Joann) Sheldon of Scriba; one sister, Arlene (Raymond) Polczak of Oswego; special friend, James Simmons of Hannibal; as well several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 10, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Peck Cemetery, County Route 4, Scriba, in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...