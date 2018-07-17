Syracuse Man Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges

OSWEGO – On July 10, State Police arrested Mitchell D. Pallone, 33, from 119 Shore Ave., Syracuse, for Forcible Touching (A – misdemeanor), Sex Abuse 2nd degree (A – misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A -misdemeanor).

Pallone is accused of having forcible sexual contact with a girl less than 14 years old on July 8 in the town of Richland.

Pallone was arraigned in the town of Richland Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail.

