Syracuse Man Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges
Written by Staff Report, Jul 16, 2018, Comments Off
OSWEGO – On July 10, State Police arrested Mitchell D. Pallone, 33, from 119 Shore Ave., Syracuse, for Forcible Touching (A – misdemeanor), Sex Abuse 2nd degree (A – misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A -misdemeanor).
Pallone is accused of having forcible sexual contact with a girl less than 14 years old on July 8 in the town of Richland.
Pallone was arraigned in the town of Richland Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail.