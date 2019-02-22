Syracuse Man Facing Drug Charges Following Granby Traffic Stop

GRANBY – On Wednesday, February 20, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Investigators with the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a 1997 Buick Lesabre as it was traveling northbound on State Route 48 near Aspen Cove Lane in the town of Granby.

As a result of a search of the vehicle, as well as one occupant, Bennie L. Jackson, 30, of 101 Camp Ave., Apartment 1, Syracuse, investigators seized approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine, 28 Oxycodone pills, 1.1 grams of a heroin/fentanyl powder mix and 51 individual bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix.

Jackson was charged with two counts of the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, intent to sell- Class B Felony

Jackson was arraigned on the charges in Granby Town Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility without bail.

The seized illegal drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $3,600.

Members of the Fulton City Police Department assisted DTF investigators.

The Oswego County Drug Task Force is comprised of members from the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, NYS University Police at Oswego, U.S. Border Patrol. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Oswego City Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other illegal drug activity is urged to contact investigators at 315-349-8222 or email [email protected]

All information will remain anonymous.

