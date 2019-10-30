T1D Forum Kicks Off National Diabetes Awareness Month

OSWEGO – “T1D Oswego County” is kicking off November with Type 1 Awareness with a first of its kind forum represented by all ages of children and adults who live with or care for someone with type 1 diabetes.

The forum to be held on November 6 at the CITI BOCES in Mexico is the beginning of a series of panel discussions and events entitled T1D Connections.

20-year-old SUNY Oswego student Rachel Lagoe will serve as a panelist sharing what she calls a “roller coaster since being diagnosed at age 15.”

The Oswego native recalls worrying for a long time about “what people would say or think about me,” adding that, “diabetes is not easy to live with, but it is a new normal for me.”

An education major, she is thankful to have the chance to teach children about diabetes as T1D is something schools are being introduced to more and more with increased numbers of diagnoses in the United States.

“In nine districts throughout the county, there are approximately 68 students being cared for within the school settings calling for increased education and training for nurses, teachers and support staff to keep these kids safe,” said Julie Chetney, member of T1D Oswego County and the parent of two T1D children.

The panel discussion is open to any interested community members.

Beginning at 6 p.m., participants may attend one or both of the two diverse panel discussions; the youth panel with children and young adults ages 6-19; or the adult panel with individuals 20 years and older.

Panelists include not only children with Type 1, but also friends, parents, nurses and family members.

T1D Oswego County is community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, Oswego Health, the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

For more information, visit and follow T1D Oswego County on Facebook or to RSVP to the Forum, call 315-349-3451.

Refreshments and childcare will be provided.

