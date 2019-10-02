T1D Oswego County Present Panelists for Discussion

OSWEGO – T1D Oswego County is gearing up for the first of its kind forum represented by all ages of children and adults who live with or love someone with type 1 diabetes.

The forum to be held on November 6 at the CITI Boces in Mexico is the beginning of a series of panel discussions and events entitled T1D Connections.

Six-year-old Anjali Aviles, a first grader of Fitzhugh Park School, is one of the many guest panelists sharing her experiences in life as a type 1 diabetic.

Anjali will share her thoughts on eating what she wants, taking care of her body, and how she did “nothing wrong to get diabetes.”

The panel discussion is open to any interested community members.

Beginning at 6 p.m., participants may attend two different panels discussions; one consisting of children ages 6-19, and another consisting of adults 20 and older.

“Having such a diverse group of panelists will offer great insight into all life stages of those living with T1D,” said committee member Leanna Cleveland.

Panelists include not only children with Type 1, but also friends, parents, nurses, “all giving insight into all those who play a role in the lives of those living with the disease,” Cleveland said.

T1D Oswego County is a community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, Oswego Health, the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

For more information, visit and follow our Facebook group; T1D Oswego County.

To RSVP to the forum, call 315-349-3451.

Refreshments and childcare will be provided.

