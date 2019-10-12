‘Take A Hike Healthy Selfie Contest’ Kick-Off is Sunday at Oswego YMCA

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition continues to encourage residents to get out and enjoy the wide variety of trail networks and nature parks the county has to offer.

The group presents a “Take A Hike Healthy Selfie Contest” to celebrate National “Take a Hike” Day on Nov. 17.

“The annual event was designed to get people outdoors for fresh air and exercise while taking in some beautiful views of the landscape,” said Virginia Bough, program specialist, Oswego County Opportunities. “We realize the weather here changes quickly and a one-day event is not enough for people to connect with nature in this beautiful season. So we have extended it to a month-long period and added a fun contest.”

The “Take A Hike Healthy Selfie Contest” begins today, Oct. 12, and continues through Nov. 17.

The kick-off event will be at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

To participate in the contest, people are asked to simply take a selfie of themselves while walking on a trail in Oswego County.

The selfie must contain a recognizable trail marker or identifier to qualify.

Then post it to Facebook page of Oswego County Opportunities’ Rural Health Network of Oswego County at www.facebook.com/OCORHN.

Each “healthy selfie” will be entered in the contest.

“Regular exercise improves our overall health and can enhance our quality of life,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition successfully organized the National Trails Day early in June. I am pleased to see so many people in the community work together to keep promoting walking and hiking.”

Huang added, “The Take A Hike Healthy Selfie Contest creates a great opportunity to encourage residents and visitors to walk and hike in our county and promote our county’s beautiful environment for outdoor activities.”

The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning has developed an interactive online map which identifies approximately 200 miles of trails and walkable paths in Oswego County.

The geocoded map is posted on the county tourism website at www.visitoswegocounty.com.

The direct link to the map is

http://oswegocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapTour/index.html?appid=af44af41ab5642d7958e229a61bfceb0&webmap=8c49d367f7ee44958b92a2935e0174d3#.

The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition includes Oswego County Opportunities, ARISE, Friends of Great Bear, Oswego YMCA, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, Oswego County 4-H Program, Oswego Expeditions, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego County Health Department.

For more information about the Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition, contact Bough at 315-598-4717 or [email protected]

