FULTON, NY – Tammy L. Taranto, 57, of Fulton, passed away Friday August 23, 2019, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY, after a brief illness.
Tammy was born in Syracuse and she had been a resident of Fulton for most of her life.
She was past employed as a security guard.
Tammy is survived by her daughter, Jessica Grimes of Fulton; her mother, Thelma Fitzgerald of Baldwinsville; longtime companion, Robert Elmer of Fulton; three siblings, Samuel (Tracy) Grimes III of New Jersey, Lisa Fisher of Baldwinsville and Kelly (Katrina Weeden) Fitzgerald of Baldwinsville; her nephews, Joey (Katie) Fisher, Matthew Grimes, and niece, Abigail Grimes.
A graveside service and burial will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.
There will be no calling hours.
The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.
Be the first to comment