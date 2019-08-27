FULTON, NY – Tammy L. Taranto, 57, of Fulton, passed away Friday August 23, 2019, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY, after a brief illness.

Tammy was born in Syracuse and she had been a resident of Fulton for most of her life.

She was past employed as a security guard.

Tammy is survived by her daughter, Jessica Grimes of Fulton; her mother, Thelma Fitzgerald of Baldwinsville; longtime companion, Robert Elmer of Fulton; three siblings, Samuel (Tracy) Grimes III of New Jersey, Lisa Fisher of Baldwinsville and Kelly (Katrina Weeden) Fitzgerald of Baldwinsville; her nephews, Joey (Katie) Fisher, Matthew Grimes, and niece, Abigail Grimes.

A graveside service and burial will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

