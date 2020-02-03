TAYA Is Back – There’s An Open House And You’re Invited

OSWEGO – You’re invited if you love live theater. And you’re invited if you are interested in learning more about all aspects of theater. And you’re invited if you’d like to join the fun during free classes over four Saturdays beginning February 15.

And you’re invited if you are between the ages of 7 and 18 and if and if and if…. well we could go on forever but you get the idea.

Yup, the Oswego Players Theater Arts Youth Academy is starting up its second year of classes, programs, trips, plays, workshops, and just a whole bunch of new and exciting activities for the whole year ahead.

And we are inviting you to come find out just how you can be a part of all the fun.

To get things started, we are inviting you to join Matt Fleming, artistic director of TAYA, for a very special open house on February 8 at 1 p.m.in the Frances Marion Brown Theater at the Civic Arts Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego.

We are right next to Fort Ontario and we will be waiting to welcome you to share in all the plans.

So mark this down and keep it somewhere close so you don’t forget:

Who: You

When: February 8, at 1 p.m.

Where: Civic Arts Center- Barbara Donahue Drive- Oswego

We hope to see you there.

Oh, and if you were among the many who attended last year, tell a friend and bring them along with you.

See you then.

