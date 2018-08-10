Technician Licensing Class Scheduled

FULTON – The Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a Technician Licensing Class on September 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. and it will run through November 20, with the test being November 27 (weather dependent).

The class will be held at the Oswego County office building, across from Mimi’s restaurant in Fulton.

The main entrance is in the center, of the back side of the building. Go straight in to the elevator, go down to the basement and turn left. The class room will be straight ahead.

No Morse Code required for any license level.

The FCC Technician License exam covers basic regulations, operating practices and electronics theory, with a focus on VHF and UHF applications.

Morse Code is not required for this license.

With a Technician Class license, you will have all ham radio privileges above 30 MHz.

These privileges include the very popular 2-meter band.

Many technician licensees enjoy using small (2 meter) hand-held radios to stay in touch with other hams in their area.

Technicians may operate FM voice, digital packet (computers), television, single-sideband voice and several other interesting modes.

You can even make international radio contacts via satellites, using relatively simple station equipment.

Technician licensees now also have additional privileges on certain HF frequencies. Technicians may also operate on the 80, 40 and 15 meter bands using CW, and on the 10 meter band using CW, voice and digital modes.

We will be using the ARRL Ham Radio License Manual for Technicians (Red Cover).

Be sure it is the “Fourth Edition” for use July 1, 2918, to June 30, 2022.

This info will be on the front cover.

You will be required to obtain the manual on your own, as none will be available at the class.

For more information, please contact: Rick Boutell 315-963-3814

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

