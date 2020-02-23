Teen Charged In Connection With Armed Robberies

On 02/22/20, at approximately 8:07 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and New York State police responded to the Dollar Tree in the village of Central Square for a reported armed robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was discovered in the area with proceeds of the robbery, police said.

The subject was arrested and upon further investigation was connected to the armed robbery that occurred at the same business on 11/16/19.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 315-349-3411.

