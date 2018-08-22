Teen Dies In Volney Crash

VOLNEY – At 6:29 a.m. today (August 22), members off the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to County Route 6, south of Clifford Road in the town of olney for a two-car motor vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the southbound Hyundai Elantra, operated by 19-year-old Jericho Bond, of Mexico, collided with a northbound Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Bruce Mott, 36, of Locke, NY.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Mott was transported to a hospital by Menter ambulance for non-life- threatening injuries, according to the report.

Members of the NYS Police and the Volney Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Any witness should call Inv. Bray at 315-349-3319.

