Teresa A. Raponi, 92

FULTON, NY – Teresa A. Raponi, 92, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Thursday August 2, 2018, surrounded by her family at Francis House, Syracuse.

She was born in Fulton to the late Samuel and Theresa (Gaultire) Viscome.

Mrs. Raponi graduated from Fulton High School and worked at Dilts Machinery, Fulton, where she met her husband, Arcidis Raponi.

Teresa returned to school later in life to enter the workplace working for the Fulton Chamber of Commerce as a secretary and then as the ER clerk for A. L. Lee Memorial Hospital, Fulton, where she retired.

Teresa’s favorite pastime was gardening, reading and enjoying life with her family who she spoiled with love and kindness daily.

Teresa was predeceased by her husband, Arcidis Raponi, in 1956; brothers: Tony Viscome, Alphonso Viscome, Alfred Viscome and Robert Viscome; and her sister, Victoria (Viscome) Czerow.

She was a devoted mother to her children: Ronald (Patricia) Raponi, Claudine (Donald) Carsto, Cynthia (John) Hay, John (Debra) Raponi, Samuel (Elizabeth) Raponi and Gerard Raponi.

Teresa was also a loving grandmother to 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and an aunt to several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton.

Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted privately at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

