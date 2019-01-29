FULTON, NY – Terri S. McBride, 61, of Oswego, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband, Felton Murray McBride; and son, Christopher McBride.
Terri is survived by daughter-in-law, Bunny McBride; four grandchildren, Owen Taylor, Austen McBride, Christopher McBride Jr. and Kierstan McBride; as well as other extended family members.
There will be no services.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
