FULTON, NY – Terri S. McBride, 61, of Oswego, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband, Felton Murray McBride; and son, Christopher McBride.

Terri is survived by daughter-in-law, Bunny McBride; four grandchildren, Owen Taylor, Austen McBride, Christopher McBride Jr. and Kierstan McBride; as well as other extended family members.

There will be no services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

