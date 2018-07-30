Terrific Time Enjoyed by Fulton High School Class of 1953 at 65th Reunion

FULTON – “It was a great turnout and a great time for everyone!” declared Thelma Davis Visconti, a member of the Fulton High School Class of 1953.

“A wonderful reunion!” said Marian Murphy Stanton, another lifelong Fulton resident. Stanton added that it was “pretty amazing to have the opportunity to spend three or four hours with some people you’ve been friends with for nearly 70 years!! Wow!”

Classmates gathered Wednesday afternoon and evening, July 18, at the Tavern on the Lock to celebrate the 65th anniversary of their high school graduation.

Forty people attended the festive affair held on the deck at the Lock; 29 were classmates.

The afternoon was filled with socializing and getting reacquainted.

Classmates came from as far away as Texas and Florida, a couple from the state of Virginia and many from the Central New York area.

As they had in many reunions of years past, they gathered for a group photo before the buffet dinner hour.

The weather was perfect – clear blue skies, temperatures in the mid 70s and a pleasant breeze all day.

Everyone also gave rave reviews to the management and staff of the Lock – the helpful and efficient servers, the chef, kitchen workers and all the folks at the Lock, according to event organizers.

“They did a wonderful reunion for us,” said Rene Ellis Hewitt.

Rene Ellis Hewitt was recognized with tributes of praise and a dozen beautiful large red roses for her decades of devotion to the Class of 1953.

Hewitt has led reunions and been the keeper of memorabilia. She also has kept in touch with as many classmates as possible through the years. She was indispensable with this reunion, also.

Carol Wilcox Zellar gave a report on the Class of 1953 scholarship that has been given to a graduating Fulton high school senior for the last 40 years.

Criteria established for receiving the scholarship are that the recipient had demonstrated leadership qualities that unified her/his class and who demonstrated a desire to build strong connections among their classmates.

Marian Murphy Stanton said she believes the Class of 1953 is the only class that has instituted such a scholarship.

Since its inception, more than $6,500 has been given by members of the class.

The evening wrapped up with sharing of memories of their high school years by several in attendance.

Many are now calling for the reunions to become an annual affair.

This year’s reunion was kick-started at the 11th hour in June by class mate Jim Jones who lives in Florida.

Saying the hustle to make this one happen was more than worthwhile, he and others said, we have a great time together so we should just keep on keeping on as long as we can.

