Thank You For Supporting OCO’s Bowl-A-Fun

To The Editor:

We at Oswego County Opportunities extend a sincere thank you the sponsors, volunteers, and bowlers that made our “May the Fourth Be with You’ Bowl-A-Fun such a memorable and successful event.

The enthusiasm of our volunteers and our bowlers made it more than a fun day of bowling.

It brought community members together to show their support for the work that OCO does to enhance the quality of life in our county.

OCO is committed to fighting poverty.

Proceeds from our “May the Fourth Be with You” Bowl-A-Fun help us to continue our efforts to do ‘whatever it takes’ to help families succeed.

An event of this scope requires much planning and preparation.

Thank you to our committee members Diane Cooper-Currier, Betsy Copps, Candra McFarland-Gawarecki, Patty O’Connor, Colette Nellis, Christine Prevost, Candy Fox and Linda Parry.

Also thank you to George Hoffman for emceeing and providing the music, the wonderful staff at Lakeview Lanes for its excellent service.

We also extend very special thanks to the costume clubs that participated – the Imperial Outlanders Emerald Empire Detachment and the 501st Garrison Excelsior – for making our Bowl-A-Fun theme come to life as they appeared, to everyone’s delight, fully costumed as famous Star Wars characters.

Our Bowl-A-Fun would not be possible if not for the tremendous support we receive from our sponsors.

The care and concern these businesses, organizations and individuals have for our community is commendable and truly appreciated.

I extend a heartfelt thank you to Gold Level Sponsors G&C Foods and National Grid; Silver Level Sponsors The Shineman Foundation, Community Bank, Glider Oil, One Group and Oswego County FCU. Patron level sponsors Oswego Health, Fulton Management Services, Fulton Savings Bank, Pathfinder Bank, Sunoco, Inc., CAP Systems, Kompan, Price Chopper, Kinney Drug Foundation, and Volney Multiplex as well as Mimi’s Drive Inn, Oswego Bookkeeping, Scriba Electric, Eastern Shore Associates, Felix Schoeller Technical Paper, Foster Funeral Home, Universal Metal Works, Oswego County Bookkeeping, Gregg’s Stump Removal, Grossman St. Amour, Kane Consulting, Metlife Financial Services, and The House Works.

My sincerest thanks to everyone that contributed to the success of our Bowl-A-Fun.

May the force always be with you!

Sincerely,

Bridget Dolbear

Development Coordinator

Oswego County Opportunities

