Thank You For Supporting Sandy Creek-Lacona Food Pantry

To The Editor:

Thank you to everyone who came to the 18th annual Valentine’s Day Lasagna Dinner.

We served 77 dinners and profited $1,000 after all expenses were paid.

Special thanks to Sandy Comstock and Paulette Lindsey who chaired the event once again.

Thanks to the following people who helped: Pat Rossman, Carol Miles, Linda McNitt, Toni Darling, Edie Joyner and Frank Manchester and Jim Comstock, Pat and Rich Machemer, Shirley Rice, and Daryl Mautz.

Thanks again to everyone’s continued support of the Sandy Creek/Lacona Food Pantry.

Peggy Manchester

Executive Director,

Sandy Creek/Lacona Food Pantry

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...