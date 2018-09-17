Thank You From The Family Of Colleen LeClair Nickolas

To The Editor:

Thank you from the family and friends of Colleen LeClair Nickolas.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Friends of Fulton Parks (Kelly Weaver) and the city of Fulton Parks Department (Mike Davies) for their work in helping us select the bench and placing our memorial bench.

Many people sent donations …thank you.

We would like to acknowledge Sunoco for its big donation in Colleen’s memory.

Her son, Brendan, works at Sunoco.

Some proceeds from the wheelchair fundraiser were also used purchase the bench.

Colleen suffered from MS for more than 10 years.

She lost her battle in February 2018.

She never lost her wittiness, sense of humor or her love of people and life.

We hope you will enjoy Colleen’s memorial bench at Hulett Park as you watch your children play and enjoy life.

God Bless you all.

Thank you again.

Louella LeClair, John and Shelly LeClair, Dede Caza, John LeClair Jr. Brendan Woolworth, Lauren Woolworth, Mikey Woolworth and families.

