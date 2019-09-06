The Arc of Oswego County To Host Free Community Shred Day

FULTON, NY – The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a Community Shred Day at its campus at 7 Morrill Place in Fulton on September 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The organization is offering this free event to all members of the community.

Each person may bring up to one full banker’s box of records to be shredded.

“We want to help community members safely dispose of sensitive documents they no longer need,” said Executive Director Laurie Davis.

By partnering with Proshred Security for this event, the agency is able to provide safe, secure shredding services.

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953.

Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship and planning assistance and more.

Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

