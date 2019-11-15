The Arc of Oswego County’s Heather Wilsey Receives Prestigious Leadership Award

FULTON, NY – The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults, children, and families with developmental disabilities, is proud to announce that its Behavior Support Coordinator Heather Wilsey has received the New York State Association of Day Service Providers Leadership Award.

The award is a significant honor given to someone who provides strong, consistent leadership for direct support professionals.

Wilsey received the award based on her work with the agency’s Community Habilitation Program – a person-centered service that helps people with disabilities become more active in their local community by fostering inclusion and integration.

“It’s all about improving the lives of the people we support and advocating for them in every way we can,” said Wilsey. “I’m truly honored to be recognized for that, but it’s secondary to my goal of bringing joy to their lives.”

When Wilsey started at the agency three years ago, the Community Habilitation Program included four Community Habilitation Direct Support Professionals providing services to four people with disabilities.

At present, that number has grown to over 40 enrolled individuals, ranging in age from six years old to senior citizens, supported by 18 DSPs.

The program is accepting enrollment and employment applications as it continues to expand.

Wilsey’s creative and flexible leadership style has been instrumental in ensuring success far beyond enrollment numbers.

Under her guidance, staff members have embraced their supportive roles while simultaneously promoting individualized goals related to independence and community integration.

In turn, this approach assists people with disabilities in developing social skills and realizing their full potential.

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953.

Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship and planning assistance and more.

Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

