‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ Onstage At Sandy Creek High School

SANDY CREEK – You loved them as a television series, you’ll fall in love with them all over again on stage at Sandy Creek High School when the drama department presents The Beverly Hillbillies on March 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.

Follow the Clampett family from the discovery of oil near their rural mountain cabin to their invasion of Beverly Hills society and all of the outrageous adventures they have in Californy.

The cast for the show includes Cailey Robbins (Granny), Colbyn Dinehart (Jed Clampett), Sydney Cook (Elly May), TJ Reff (Jethro), Aldyn Landas (Mr. Drysdale), Emily Ward (Miss Hathaway), Alex Phillips (Mrs. Drysdale), Reegan Macklen (George Turner, Mr. Oglethorpe), Jessica Graham (Brewster, Frankie Richards), Caleigh Rosenbaum (Cousin Pearl), Emma McDougal (Mrs. Pennyweather), Ryan Robbins (Percy), Natalie LaCelle (Gloria Mundy), Madison Brown (Emaline Fetty), Emily Yousey (Frederika Collins), Nikolai Rosenbaum (Colonel Foxhall), Sam White (Mrs. Stokely-Smythe), Aleyna Jones (Mrs. Ogelthorpe), Roselyn Sprague (Groovy Monahan), Abrielle Soluri (Party Guest and/or Fireman) and Madison Tresonlavy.

The show is directed by Sandy Kinney and Valerie Marshall.

Tickets for the show are available at the door for $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students five and older.

Children younger than five are admitted free.

