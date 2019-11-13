The Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch of the West to Be Put on Trial

OSWEGO – It’s official. After many, many, many years of scaring little pigs, intimidating Little Red Riding Hood, flying around on her broom in the Land of Oz, two of the most wanted fairytale villains are going on trial.

And it promises to be the trial of the century when all the famous witnesses are brought together to testify.

Let’s see, there’s Little Red herself of course, who after many scary walks in the woods to Grandmother’s house, will finally get to take the stand and tell all.

Red’s grandmother will be there as well to tell how that culprit, the BB Wolf is not as nice a guy as he would like to make everyone think.

And of course there’s the Three Little Pigs who are just back from building their houses for the umpteen time.

They are sure to tell everyone, including the judge, how frustrating it has become to build the same houses over and over and over, only to be blown down by that big blowhard Wolf himself.

And word has it that Hansel and Gretel will be called to the stand as well as the Boy Who Cried Wolf.

It should be interesting to hear what they have to say about Wolf, especially since the Boy has tried to use wolf so many times to get his own way.

Makes you wonder what he will say when he is cross examined by the defense attorney for BBW.

Now the Wicked Witch, aka, WWOW, will have to defend herself as best she can now that we know the line up of witnesses who will testify against her.

So far we know that a group of Flying Monkeys will be sweeping in to testify as to how unfair they have been treated all these years.

And as the star witness, Dorothy will be here from Kansas to tell about her experiences when she was captured in the Witches Castle along with friends, Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man.

You won’t want to miss hearing the details as the District Attorney questions her before the jury.

As a matter of fact, let’s just give you the lineup that will be on hand for this important trial.

You will meet:

Judge- Ethan Fowler

Bailiff- Ellie Laird

District Attorney (D.A.)- Hannah Kandt

Clerk (A hand only)- Stephanie Johnson

Wolf- Noah Pauldine

Pig #1- Nina King

Pig #2- Amelia Wentworth

Pig #3- Alaina Stuart

Little Red Riding Hood- Grace Syrell

Grandmother- Annabella Sobrino

Boy Who Cried Wolf- Trevor Griffiths

Badger- Noah Water

Short Order Chef-??? It’s a mystery person

Defense Attorney- Caylyn Salmonsen

Scarecrow- Gus McDonald

Flying Monkey- Noah Wate

Dorothy- Eva Kandt

Witch- Brooklyn Saternow

Hansel- Jesse Pauldine

Gretel- Amelia Wentworth

Sleeping Beauty- Katie Gerth

Snow White- Abigail Smith

Prince- Collin Hatch

Several Dwarves- Nina King, Alaina Stuart and Trevor Griffiths

Magic Mirror- Annabella Sobrino

Oh, the jury, yes the most important part of the trial.

Who will be picked as the jury? Well that’s the best part.

The jury will be picked directly from the audience, dear readers.

That’s right, when you show up for this spectacular Christmas production co-sponsored by the Oswego Players and the Theater Arts Youth Academy, you might get to sit in the jury box and be a part of the actual trial.

Now wouldn’t that be a treat?

So here’s the deal.

The “Fairytale Courtroom” will start on December 6 at 7:30 p.m. and again on December 7 and 8 at 2 p.m.

And for those who can’t make it then, we will hold court again on December 13 at 7:30 p.m., December 14, 15 at 2 p.m.

Get to the Civic Arts Center Early as the seats in the Frances Marion Brown Theater will surely fill up fast for this all family show.

Tickets go on sale November 15.

Go online: oswegoplayers.org or call the box office at 315-343-5138.

This wonderful Christmas production is possible through the generous support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, The Oswego County/City Youth Bureau, The Oswego County Community Foundation and the CNY Arts organization.

