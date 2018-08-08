The Cornerstone Club To Host Alzheimer’s Association Workshop

FULTON – The Cornerstone Club adult day program in Fulton will host an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association entitled “Effective Communication Strategies”on August 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This educational workshop is free of charge and open to the public.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The Cornerstone Club is located at 808 W. Broadway (State Route 3) Suite A, in Fulton, in the new Catholic Charities building.

Communication is more than just talking and listening – it is also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.

Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

To register for the workshop, please call the Alzheimer’s Association at (315) 596-4016 extension 100 or call The Cornerstone Club at (315) 592-2001.

On the web at www.cornerstoneclubfulton.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

