The DRI Explained: How Fulton Decides How To Spend The $10 Million Grant

FULTON – Each year for the past four years New York State has chosen 10 cities to give a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant with the purpose of revitalizing its downtown area, and this year Fulton was chosen for the Central New York area.

The following is a collection of information and coverage of this process and what is going into how Fulton chooses to spend that money. It includes exactly what the DRI is, what it can and cannot be used for, who makes the decisions and the potential projects.

What is the Downtown Revitalization Initiative?

The DRI is Governor Andrew Cuomo’s program that grants a total of $100 million to 10 communities across New York. Aside from Fulton these cities also received $10 million: Schenectady, Seneca Falls, Baldwin, Peekskill, Utica, Staten Island, Potsdam, Hornell, and Niagara Falls Bridge District. The grant gives these communities $10 million to revitalize and transform its downtown area to boost their local economies. Fulton has applied all four rounds and was chosen for the fourth round by the CNY Regional Economic Development Council. Fulton’s neighbor, Oswego, was chosen for the first round.

Who chooses how the money is spent?

The state has hired Cameron Engineering as a consultant, and $300,000 of the $10 million goes to them. The rest of the $9.7 million is available for projects. There is a group, the Local Planning Committee, who works with Cameron Engineering to evaluate proposed projects.

The LPC forms subcommittees by project type: private, non-profit and municipal. As smaller groups, they evaluate individual projects based on agreed goals and other criteria. Then the LPC comes together as a whole to vote on a final slate of projects to recommend to the state. In the end, the state has final say as to which projects are chosen and how much they will receive.

Who is the LPC?

The Local Planning Committee is comprised of community members throughout the city of Fulton.

The LPC members include:

L. Michael Treadwell, Co-Chair, REDC appointee – Executive Director Operation Oswego County, Inc.

Donald Patrick, Jr., Co-Chair, Mayoral Designee – 2019 President of Fulton Common Council

Caroline Chatterton – Executive Director of Fulton Library

Jeff Coakley – Executive VP and COO of Oswego Health

Kristen Collins – Senior Project Architect with C&S Companies

Kim Doyle – Small Business Owner of Hair We Are

Brian Durant – President of Cayuga Community College

Linda Eagan – Administrative Director of Fulton Block Builders

Jim Farfaglia – City Resident, Writer and Historian

Nancy Fox – Executive Director of CNY Arts Center, Inc.

Leah Haggerty – Broker and Owner of Century 21 Leah’s Signature

Brittney Jerred – City Resident and Volunteer Fulton Footpaths

David Mankiewicz – SVP Research, Policy and Planning, CenterState CEO

Marie Mankiewicz – City Resident and Volunteer Fulton Footpaths

Michael Pollock – President of Fulton Savings Bank

Brian Pulvino – Superintendent of Fulton Central School District

Mark Southwick – Plant Manager of Huhtamaki

Tina Stephens – VP and Branch Manager of Community Bank in Fulton

Katie Toomey – Executive Director of Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce

David R. Turner – Director of Oswego County Community Development Tourism and Planning

Nancy Weber – Oswego County Farm Bureau

Robert Weston – Small Business Owner and Resident

The staff members involved include:

Joe Fiumara

Dennis Hawthorne

CJ Smith

Dan O’Brien

Julie Sweet

Patricia O’Reilly

Jim Fayle

Colleen Deacon

The consultant team includes members of Cameron Engineering:

Kevin McAndrew

Sarah Oral

David Tepper

Michael Keane

Janice Jijina

What happens if someone from the LPC has a conflict of interest?

If a member is involved with a project or a project sponsor, they must disclose that information and recuse themselves from any discussion or voting on it. The members of the work groups were placed specifically to avoid any conflicts.

When the LPC votes on the final slate of projects, any members with conflicts of interest can vote for the slate, but with the exclusion of a specific project if there is a conflict. They should have already submitted a form disclosing any conflicts of interest.

What can the grant money be used for?

Public improvement

New development and rehabilitation of existing structures

Revolving loans and grant funds

Branding and marketing

What can the grant money not be used for?

Planning activities

Operation and maintenance

Pre-award costs

Property acquisition

Training and other programming expenses

Expenses related to existing programs

How much does the DRI cover in the cost of a project?

Since there is only $9.7 million to be distributed to several proposed projects, the DRI is supposed to cover 20% of the total project cost. There is some wiggle room here, especially for non-profit projects. If a project is evaluated to be transformative and a must-have for the city, it is up to the LPC and the state to determine if it is able to give a little bit more.

What are the current proposed projects? – As of Jan. 26, 2020

Private projects (no particular order):

Empire Drone Company, LLC Total cost: $325,000 DRI request: $75,000

Tavern on the Lock Total cost: $145,000 DRI request: $29,000

Eastern Shore Insurance Total cost: $3,000 DRI request: $600

Huhtamaki Total cost: $3,380,000 DRI request: $676,000

Gateway Square Total cost: $684,000 DRI request: $250,000

63 S. 1st St. Total cost: $195,700 DRI request: $50,700

Fulton Family Medicine Total cost: $650,000 DRI request: $130,000

King’s Road Cafe and Coffee House Total cost: $120,000 DRI request: $24,000

Dizzy Block Brewery Total cost: $302,500 DRI request: $60,500

Indoor Sports Facility Total cost: $2,500,000 DRI request: $500,000

Behavioral Urgent Care Total cost: TBD DRI request: TBD

Blue Moon Grill Total cost: TBD DRI request: TBD

Fast Casual Restaurant Total cost: $684,000 DRI request: $250,000

Cayuga Street Cafe Total cost: $150,000 DRI request: $35,000

Condo Rooftop Total cost: $110,000 DRI request: $66,000

Mama Gina’s Total cost: $70,000 DRI request: $25,000

Fort Frisbee Total cost: $17,250 DRI request: $8,750

Red Baron Pizza Total cost: $36,200 DRI request: $9,000

Case-Lee House Total cost: TBD DRI request: TBD

Chocolate Museum Total cost: $25,000 DRI request: $25,000

310-312 Division Street Total cost: $559,000 DRI request: $226,395

533 S. 4th St. (Building 30 of old Nestle site) Total cost: $4,576,000 DRI request: $1,601,600



Non-profit projects (no particular order):

Fulton Public Library Total cost: $260,375 DRI request: $208,300

Oswego Health Total cost: $3,380,000 DRI request: $676,000

CNY Arts Center Total cost: $600,000 DRI request: $300,000

Oswego IDA Manufacturing Total cost: 4,250,000 DRI request: $795,000



Municipal projects (no particular order):

Cayuga St. Breezeway Atriums Total cost: TBD DRI request: TBD

Zoning update Total cost: $100,000 DRI request: $100,000

Broadband/wifi Total cost: TBD DRI request: TBD

Downtown/Historic Marketing Total cost: $100,000 DRI request: $50,000

Riverside Apartments Total cost: $3,750,000 DRI request: $750,000

481 Pedestrian/Streetscape Total cost: $400,000 DRI request: $400,000

Grant/loan fund Total cost: $1,000,000 DRI request: $600,000

Marina Total cost: $3,000,000 DRI request: $3,000,000

Trails Total cost: $1,640,420 DRI request: $820,000

Nestle Site Total cost: $4,250,000 DRI request: $795,000



Without including the projects with TBD costs, the current amount of DRI funding requested for all projects totals to $12,536,845, almost $3 million more than the allotted $9.7 million. Several of the projects went over the 20% asking limit and has created a challenge for the LPC.

Further questions and information will be added to this post as the DRI process continues. If you have a question you would like to be answered regarding the DRI, leave it in the comment section and Oswego County Today will look into it and add it to this post.

The information in this post was acquired from attending LPC meetings and public input sessions.

