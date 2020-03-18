The Manor At Seneca Hill Graduates Five CNAs

OSWEGO – As the demand for talented, healthcare workers rises across the country, The Manor at Seneca Hill developed an internal program to help with recruitment and retention.

Current employees of the skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

The program consists of 56 hours of class time, 74 hours of lab time and 110 hours of supervised clinical work. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level.

On Friday, February 28, The Manor held a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of five new CNAs: Amanda Learned, Briana Partlow, Danielle Monahan, Jolene Pettit, Lisa Hodge. Family, friends, residents and staff joined the celebration.

“We are very proud of our employees for taking the initiative to not only advance their career, but for their commitment to providing quality care for our residents,” said Kim Chetney, RN and course instructor.

The next CNA certification course begins on April 13. Those interested in more information can contact Kim Chetney at 315-349-5337.

