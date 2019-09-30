The Manor at Seneca Hill Participates in LeadingAge New York Art Competition

OSWEGO, NY – This year as part of the LeadingAge New York Art competition, over 260 artists submitted their coveted pieces from around the state for a chance to be recognized and have their art placed on display at the LeadingAge headquarters in Latham, NY.

Among the 70 selected for the traveling exhibit, we are truly honored that employee of The Manor at Seneca Hill, Cheryl Burns was one of the winners.

In addition we’d like to recognize three other contributing Ray Grela (volunteer), Roxanne Stuart (resident) and Gracie Tuthill (adult day health participant).

