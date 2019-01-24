The Manor Holds Food Drive For Local Charities

OSWEGO – Staff at The Manor at Seneca Hill kicked off the year by making a large donation of non-perishable food items to two area charities.

The Manor’s employees collected food items for Oswego’s Human Concerns and Catholic Charities of Oswego County.

The Manor, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year, offers skilled nursing, an Adult Day Health Service Program and a complete rehabilitation program for those who have had a stroke, surgery or an accident.

For more information, please call 315-349-5300.

