The Manor Holds Food Drive For Local Charities

January 24, 2019 Contributor

OSWEGO – Staff at The Manor at Seneca Hill kicked off the year by making a large donation of non-perishable food items to two area charities.

Pictured from left are Jason Santiago, Michele Robinson, Rose Hartle, Esther Fields, Lori Watson, Heather Huggins and Sandra Beckwith.
The Manor’s employees collected food items for Oswego’s Human Concerns and Catholic Charities of Oswego County.

The Manor, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year, offers skilled nursing, an Adult Day Health Service Program and a complete rehabilitation program for those who have had a stroke, surgery or an accident.

For more information, please call 315-349-5300.

