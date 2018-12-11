; The Manor Holds Memorial Service

OSWEGO – The Manor at Seneca Hill remembered residents and participants of its Adult Day Health Services program who passed away during the last year. A memorial service was held Friday at the skilled nursing facility.

Kathryn Cocciole, director of the Adult Day Health Services Program, and Helen Hoefer, social services director, welcomed families and friends to the memorial program, which has become a yearly tradition at the facility.

Leading the service was the Rev. Chuck Davis, who provides spiritual care at The Manor and belongs to the Pulaski Grace Point Church.

During the service, several family members expressed their gratefulness to Manor staff members for the care provided to their loved one.

